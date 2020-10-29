Dog of the week: Casper

The shelter is also hosting an online pet costume contest for the Halloween season. You can visit its Facebook to see the pets who are participating and vote for your favorite. Votes costs $1 and can be sent to the shelter’s rescue run PayPal account at allaboutanimalsrescue@gmail.com.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up