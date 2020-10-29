Home Bibb County Bibb deputies need help finding missing Warner Robins woman

Bibb deputies need help finding missing Warner Robins woman

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
11
Iyanna Harper missing person
Iyanna Harper. Photo courtesy of Bibb County Sheriff's Office
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need the Public’s help in locating a missing Warner Robins woman. 

According to deputies, 24-year-old Iyanna Harper reportedly went missing on Wednesday. Harper’s mother says someone dropped Iyanna off at a home in the 2300 block of Houston Avenue on Monday. 

Also, deputies say Harper has possible medical issues that require attention.

Iyanna Harper description 

  • Harper stands 5 foot 6 inches
  • Weighs approximately 260 lb
  • Has a short afro-style haircut
  • Last seen wearing a gray sweater and purple jogging pants

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Harper, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at   1-877-68CRIME.

