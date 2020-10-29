Bibb deputies need help finding missing Warner Robins woman

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need the Public’s help in locating a missing Warner Robins woman.

According to deputies, 24-year-old Iyanna Harper reportedly went missing on Wednesday. Harper’s mother says someone dropped Iyanna off at a home in the 2300 block of Houston Avenue on Monday.

Also, deputies say Harper has possible medical issues that require attention.

Iyanna Harper description

Harper stands 5 foot 6 inches

Weighs approximately 260 lb

Has a short afro-style haircut

Last seen wearing a gray sweater and purple jogging pants

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Harper, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.