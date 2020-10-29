Cool and breezy weather moves in Friday

|
It has been a busy 24 hours across the southeast with the passage of not only Hurricane Zeta, but also a cold front.
Winds have been picking up this evening behind a strong cold front. This front will bring fall weather back to Middle Georgia just in time for the weekend.
On Friday, highs will be limited to the low 70’s and upper 60’s across the area, with winds staying breezy into tomorrow evening.
Looking ahead to Halloween we will see a great fall day with plenty of sunshine. Highs on Halloween will be staying mainly in the upper 60’s through the afternoon.
By time for trick or treating, however you may be doing that this year, temperatures will be cooling into the low 60’s and 50’s.
By the end of the weekend another front will move through the area. No rain is forecast with this system, but we will see a marked temperature drop overnight Sunday and into Monday.
This will lead to a chilly wake up on election day as our lows slip into the 30’s for the first time this season.
And, in news you don’t want to hear…we are monitoring a new area of tropical activity for the potential to become a tropical cyclone.
Most models would bring this cyclone into parts of Central America, but it definitely bears watching. *Sigh*