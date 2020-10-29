|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Election Day nears, many people say the political season stresses them out.
According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 56 percent of adults in the US deem the 2020 presidential election a significant stressor.
Patty Gibbs — executive director for the Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia — says political commercials, text messages, and emails have exhausted many people.
Gibbs says some people experience stress, fatigue, even apathy. This leaves people not wanting to vote.
“We really strongly recommend getting outside,” said Gibbs. “Take a few minutes to yourself. Make sure self-care is what you’re thinking about during these stressful times. Go outside breathe some fresh air, go for a walk, sometimes five minutes is all you need.”
Gibbs says people should also limit their time on social media. She says the counseling center offers a variety of workshops to manage stress and anxiety. The center also offers a support group.