Early voting ends Friday, what can voters expect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting for Georgia ends Friday, and with less than a week until election day voters are still filling the polls.

The Houston County Board of Election says 50 percent of registered voters in the county will have voted by Friday.

“47,000 people that have voted either early or have returned an absentee ballot,” said Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections.

Macon-Bibb County Board of Election Chairman Mike Kaplan says nearly 40,000 people have voted in Bibb County. He expects around the same number of people to show up to county polls.

“There will be waits as we know there are because we are still dealing with the pandemic and social distancing,” Kaplan said.

Holland says 16 polling locations in Houston County will be open. He says he expects high voter turnout on Election Day and Friday. He also hopes for lower wait times.

Holland says lines have been moving quickly this week.

“[Wait times have been] between 30 to 45 minutes,” Holland said.

Kaplan says Macon has three polling locations that will be open, decreasing wait times by about 25 minutes.

Kaplan says the county received around 20,000 ballots back, out of nearly 23,000 requested. He says if you have not mailed in your ballot there is still time to do so or another option.

“Bring it with you because you have to cancel the ballot before we can allow you to vote live,” Kaplan said.

Both men remind voters to bring

a valid driver’s license or state I.D., not to bring your cell phone inside while voting, and no political signs or advertisements including clothes are allowed.

Kaplan and Holland also say both locations have been running smoothly without any technical problems They say both Macon-Bibb and Houston Counties already have begun counting the early absentee ballots.