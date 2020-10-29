Georgia Military College athletic director, head football coach Bert Williams to retire

|
Milledgeville, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College athletic director and head football coach Bert Williams is calling it a career.
Williams has decided to retire after 23 years at GMC.
He started his career in 1997 as an offensive coordinator and assistant coach. He also finished with a record of 156-58 since being named head coach and athletic director in 2000.
November 3 will be his last day. He has a retirement date of January 1. Williams says though a difficult decision, but he wants to focus on his cancer.