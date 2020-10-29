Tech Report: Big Tech hearings on censorship

|
Big Tech hearings on censorship
Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn’t immune from technical difficulties, as his opening remarks at Wednesday’s Big Tech hearings on Capitol Hill were briefly delayed due to struggles connecting.
Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai answered questions about censorship on their platforms and whether laws should be changed to reign them in.
The hearing ended with no recommendations.
White Castle brings in the robots
More robots are coming to White Castle.
Ten new White Castle locations will be rolling out the robotic fry cook.
The move accelerates the adoption of Miso Robotics’ newly designed Flippy Robot into kitchens to speed up production and allow more staff to work in the front of the house to service customers, the companies said in a statement.
Social Cred does politics with science
By one measure, Joe Biden beats Donald Trump.
Social Cred, a tool that measures and ranks online influence in a scientific manner, says despite having only a quarter of Trump’s Twitter followers, Biden is more influential.
It says this is because his posts record a relatively higher engagement rate, more positive audience sentiment, and better original-shared post ratio.
Tech companies announce earnings
Today, the four biggest tech companies announce their earnings and tell you a lot about where we are as consumers.
Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook all report.
All are expected to have benefited from the pandemic as people relied more on technology.