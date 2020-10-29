UPDATE (Thursday, October 29 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/29/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  356,848 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 29.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1173 6319.7 37 103
Atkinson 484 5810.32 6 62
Bacon 638 5594.53 16 48
Baker 92 2952.5 6 20
Baldwin 2316 5212.93 64 176
Banks 558 2792.51 8 73
Barrow 2631 3045.74 51 270
Bartow 3667 3310.43 96 334
Ben Hill 877 5268.85 33 91
Berrien 493 2557.58 13 25
Bibb 6632 4358.86 198 910
Bleckley 516 4019.32 27 35
Brantley 463 2411.21 13 39
Brooks 553 3516.25 26 54
Bryan 1321 3375.32 16 94
Bulloch 3103 3904.77 33 144
Burke 896 4010.38 12 91
Butts 746 2963.37 44 57
Calhoun 272 4305.84 9 48
Camden 1436 2663.01 18 71
Candler 546 5038.29 25 39
Carroll 3360 2797.23 76 184
Catoosa 1461 2124.44 22 85
Charlton 647 4882.65 10 28
Chatham 9479 3244.28 188 837
Chattahoochee 1753 16308.49 1 14
Chattooga 960 3876.28 29 66
Cherokee 7219 2707.63 102 536
Clarke 5787 4459.12 49 249
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8298 2722.1 178 703
Clinch 453 6805.89 12 32
Cobb 22059 2790.2 457 1982
Coffee 2274 5283.21 62 329
Colquitt 2136 4705.57 40 170
Columbia 4415 2783.19 64 203
Cook 594 3406.55 16 61
Coweta 2983 1962.49 63 151
Crawford 196 1602.88 6 29
Crisp 651 2920.72 23 86
Dade 362 2239.82 6 23
Dawson 922 3412.16 11 86
Decatur 1304 4954.03 34 100
DeKalb 21335 2689.89 401 2354
Dodge 620 3041.45 19 55
Dooly 375 2798.51 18 57
Dougherty 3305 3676.1 191 673
Douglas 4135 2722.08 73 467
Early 555 5470.14 35 44
Echols 246 6198.03 2 9
Effingham 1835 2866.02 28 117
Elbert 760 4011.61 9 59
Emanuel 1209 5334.45 39 88
Evans 487 4556.94 7 45
Fannin 835 3172.49 29 75
Fayette 2135 1816.34 57 134
Floyd 4040 4043.4 60 316
Forsyth 4792 1897.77 54 366
Franklin 937 4016.46 18 67
Fulton 31315 2848.94 626 2620
Gilmer 1052 3348.51 23 94
Glascock 50 1652.89 2 4
Glynn 3751 4359.25 104 322
Gordon 2414 4158.56 45 134
Grady 866 3528.93 25 99
Greene 576 3077.42 25 61
Gwinnett 30746 3165.95 447 2897
Habersham 1897 4141.92 78 242
Hall 10740 5204.77 178 1098
Hancock 413 5040.89 44 68
Haralson 659 2145.04 11 34
Harris 852 2454.48 25 93
Hart 578 2213.97 17 72
Heard 234 1891.67 6 16
Henry 6269 2613.54 113 288
Houston 3640 2317.9 95 393
Irwin 358 3795.19 8 41
Jackson 2408 3223.56 42 208
Jasper 249 1753.64 4 21
Jeff Davis 801 5287.83 23 63
Jefferson 857 5596.55 33 84
Jenkins 472 5503.73 32 65
Johnson 441 4564.74 22 60
Jones 647 2262.95 17 55
Lamar 424 2191.55 20 45
Lanier 319 3081.83 7 16
Laurens 2014 4258.29 88 175
Lee 748 2495.75 30 109
Liberty 1288 2080.64 25 119
Lincoln 235 2892.31 7 28
Long 277 1390.91 4 18
Lowndes 4496 3814.11 86 218
Lumpkin 1053 3115.2 15 101
Macon 252 1940.25 10 49
Madison 798 2644.4 11 66
Marion 201 2423.73 9 23
McDuffie 689 3190.26 15 77
McIntosh 310 2128.1 8 32
Meriwether 597 2840.15 16 80
Miller 314 5447.61 2 14
Mitchell 848 3844.76 46 154
Monroe 765 2759.04 54 89
Montgomery 375 4065.48 10 27
Morgan 535 2795.49 6 42
Murray 1064 2642.76 9 65
Muscogee 6390 3334.62 174 697
Newton 2878 2561.55 96 302
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14842 0 186 671
Oconee 871 2086.88 30 73
Oglethorpe 425 2788.71 13 48
Paulding 3193 1850.56 61 156
Peach 786 2871.23 26 110
Pickens 805 2400.84 10 69
Pierce 682 3489.38 24 83
Pike 393 2083.78 11 33
Polk 1728 3974.06 29 137
Pulaski 343 3148.81 23 42
Putnam 808 3692.03 27 72
Quitman 41 1787.27 1 7
Rabun 432 2543.27 11 55
Randolph 339 5019.25 29 56
Richmond 8012 3961.63 185 632
Rockdale 2148 2262.01 40 274
Schley 109 2066.35 2 16
Screven 450 3237.41 11 47
Seminole 395 4852.58 11 31
Spalding 1611 2331.07 63 208
Stephens 1287 4888.33 41 131
Stewart 568 9267.42 16 81
Sumter 961 3268.82 68 206
Talbot 175 2841.83 8 26
Taliaferro 30 1838.24 0 2
Tattnall 942 3707.06 16 69
Taylor 235 2953 12 33
Telfair 510 3260.04 24 44
Terrell 340 4015.59 32 74
Thomas 1610 3623.6 70 176
Tift 1969 4822.43 65 241
Toombs 1506 5581.29 56 114
Towns 444 3689.55 13 57
Treutlen 315 4612.68 12 33
Troup 3054 4337.21 109 337
Turner 338 4185.24 24 51
Twiggs 220 2720.75 10 54
Union 895 3532.66 26 95
Unknown 1887 0 7 39
Upson 843 3208.13 71 97
Walker 1910 2743.86 44 97
Walton 2365 2468.32 68 230
Ware 1745 4867.1 64 191
Warren 167 3205.37 5 27
Washington 776 3822.28 13 50
Wayne 1254 4183.63 33 118
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 369 4665.57 17 23
White 1011 3183.45 23 106
Whitfield 5522 5275.53 64 277
Wilcox 257 2923.78 25 52
Wilkes 303 3025.76 6 32
Wilkinson 368 4126.02 17 68
Worth 609 3023.53 33 104
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,845,201 (3,516,162 reported molecular tests; 329,039 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 356,848* (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 31,516 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,923 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

