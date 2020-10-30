Daybreak Interview: Centerpoint Church Drive Thru Harvest Parade

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Halloween is this Saturday and it will look a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Centerpoint Church in Warner Robins is hosting an event this Friday to make sure children in Middle Georgia get their candy fix.
Rebecca Boosen, from Centerpoint Church, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to talk about the church’s Drive Thru Harvest Parade.
Click on the video to hear what Boosen had to say.
