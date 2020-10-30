Bibb investigators searching for car connected to shooting investigation

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
6
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a person of interest in a shooting.

Deputies are looking for the person who drives a silver Porsche convertible.

The driver of the car is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Romeiser Drive.

Deputies say the male driver is known to visit hotels along Interstate 475 and Eisenhower Parkway.

If you have any tips call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or contact Investigator Tony Moss at 478-957-3575.

Shelby Coates
