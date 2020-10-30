BSO celebrates Halloween with drive-thru festival

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff Office got into the Halloween spirit Friday.
Deputies held their annual Fall Festival that looked different because of COVID-19. The department made it a drive-thru event to avoid person-to-person contact.
Deputies and local firefighters handed out bags filled with candy and safety information just in case families decide to treat or treat this weekend.
“Be safe. Now, if you have a mask wear another mask,” said Bibb County’s Sheriff David Davis. Make sure that you’re safe, keep social distancing, and watch out for where you’re at. And our deputies are going to be out watching out for kids and adults trick or treating.”
Davis says the county had such a difficult time with the pandemic, he decided not to cancel the Halloween celebration for families.