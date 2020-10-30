Deputies searching for truck used to steal ice machines from Macon hotels

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs you to get a good look at a truck used to steal ice machines from two different hotels on Chambers Road.
Deputies say between midnight and 2:00am Wednesday, two men used the truck to steal an ice machine from the second floor patio of the Quality Inn.
Then around 9:45pm, the men took an ice machine from the Best Western.
If you can help with this case, call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or contact Investigator Peggy Newman at (478) 803-2370 and pnewman@maconbibb.us.