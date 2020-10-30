Escaped inmate captured on I-16 after pursuit

Listen to the content of this post:

LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An escaped inmate was captured from the Georgia State Prison in Reidsville Friday just after 3 a.m.

Laurens County deputies located the inmate on I-16 westbound near the Bleckley County line. They say he was driving a stolen Department of Corrections ambulance.

After the inmate refused to stop, a deputies used a PIT maneuver to end the short pursuit. The vehicle then rolled into the median and the inmate was taken into custody.

The inmate was booked into the Laurens County Jail. He will then be taken back to Tattnall County to be booked and returned to Georgia State Prison.