It’s the Law: The Affordable Care Act lawsuit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
During the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, lawmakers spent a great deal of time on the Affordable Care Act.
That’s because the Supreme Court is set to hear a Trump administration lawsuit concerning the ACA.
J Davis shares details about that lawsuit and what the Supreme Court ruling could mean.
He also weighs in on Judge Coney Barrett’s impact now that she’s the newest justice on the United States Supreme Court.