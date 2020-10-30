Light, isolated showers expected this Halloween weekend

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A much cooler and drier air mass has settled in just in time for the weekend.
TONIGHT.
If you have plans to attend a Friday night football game make sure you bring a jacket. After sunset temperatures will fall through the 60’s and into the 50’s. A clear sky will be in store overnight.
WEEKEND.
Saturday will start out chilly with morning lows in the middle 50’s but by the afternoon we will warm into the upper 60’s under a sunny sky. Clouds will begin to increase across the area during the afternoon and will continue through the nighttime hours. Halloween night will see a mostly cloudy sky and the chance for a few light showers.
Off and on light showers will continue through midday Sunday. A cold front will pass through during the afternoon hours which will help to clear clouds our from west to east.
NEXT WEEK.
Cool weather starts out the work week with highs only expected to be in the mid 60’s. We stay dry through Thursday as temperatures gradually climb back into the middle 70’s.
