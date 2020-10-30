Macon lash shop opens amid pandemic

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new lash shop is opening in downtown Macon Sunday.
The owner of Miss Chica Lashes & Thingz says she fell in love with eyelash extensions almost 16 years ago. She now brings her business to Macon.
Yaschica Bullard says she opened a new location during COVID because business for her increased and she needed to expand.
She says when salons were forced to shut down in March, she started seeing new faces.
Bullard certifications show she specialized in the lash application using eyelashes stripes or individuals.
“It became a passion to me,” Bullard said. “Then I started ordering eyelashes, and realized I can make this out of a business, and that’s what came about. I love fashion bags, eyelashes, lipstick, lip gloss. Those are the things that I love as a woman, so I said okay, let me just expand this some.”
Bullard also sells cosmetics and accessories.
Miss Chica Lashes & Thingz grand opening
The studio’s grand opening happens Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 750 Riverside Lane Drive.