Macon woman dies in Thomaston Road accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is dead after a two-car accident on Thomaston Road Friday afternoon.
A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s office says 57-year-old Kathryn Holloway of Macon was making a left turn into Thomaston Park when the Kia Forte she was driving collided with a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 51-year-old Culloden man who was traveling east on Thomaston Road.
Holloway was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she was pronounced dead.
No one else was injured.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have additional information.