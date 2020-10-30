UPDATE (Friday, October 30 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 30, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/30/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  358,225 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, October 30.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1175 6330.48 38 103
Atkinson 486 5834.33 6 63
Bacon 638 5594.53 16 48
Baker 92 2952.5 6 20
Baldwin 2322 5226.43 65 174
Banks 563 2817.54 8 73
Barrow 2645 3061.95 51 272
Bartow 3689 3330.29 96 337
Ben Hill 878 5274.86 34 91
Berrien 496 2573.15 13 25
Bibb 6659 4376.6 199 906
Bleckley 517 4027.11 27 35
Brantley 466 2426.83 13 39
Brooks 553 3516.25 26 54
Bryan 1314 3357.44 16 95
Bulloch 3102 3903.51 33 144
Burke 895 4005.91 12 91
Butts 746 2963.37 44 57
Calhoun 275 4353.33 9 49
Camden 1442 2674.13 18 70
Candler 547 5047.52 25 39
Carroll 3370 2805.55 77 185
Catoosa 1472 2140.44 23 85
Charlton 647 4882.65 10 28
Chatham 9500 3251.46 190 842
Chattahoochee 1783 16587.59 1 14
Chattooga 967 3904.55 29 66
Cherokee 7242 2716.26 102 538
Clarke 5809 4476.07 50 249
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8362 2743.1 179 705
Clinch 456 6850.96 12 32
Cobb 22132 2799.44 458 1988
Coffee 2296 5334.32 63 339
Colquitt 2141 4716.59 40 170
Columbia 4440 2798.95 65 203
Cook 598 3429.49 16 61
Coweta 3000 1973.67 63 151
Crawford 196 1602.88 6 29
Crisp 652 2925.21 23 86
Dade 368 2276.95 6 23
Dawson 925 3423.26 11 86
Decatur 1308 4969.23 35 100
DeKalb 21441 2703.26 403 2364
Dodge 630 3090.51 19 57
Dooly 376 2805.97 18 57
Dougherty 3307 3678.33 191 674
Douglas 4147 2729.98 73 467
Early 556 5479.99 35 44
Echols 246 6198.03 2 9
Effingham 1845 2881.64 29 119
Elbert 763 4027.45 10 59
Emanuel 1209 5334.45 39 88
Evans 486 4547.58 7 46
Fannin 833 3164.89 27 74
Fayette 2145 1824.85 57 135
Floyd 4072 4075.42 61 320
Forsyth 4823 1910.05 54 368
Franklin 955 4093.62 18 67
Fulton 31428 2859.22 627 2629
Gilmer 1049 3338.96 22 94
Glascock 50 1652.89 2 4
Glynn 3760 4369.7 104 322
Gordon 2428 4182.67 47 136
Grady 867 3533.01 25 99
Greene 577 3082.76 25 61
Gwinnett 30894 3181.19 449 2904
Habersham 1900 4148.47 78 242
Hall 10785 5226.58 178 1106
Hancock 414 5053.09 44 66
Haralson 661 2151.55 11 34
Harris 852 2454.48 25 93
Hart 587 2248.44 17 72
Heard 237 1915.93 6 16
Henry 6304 2628.13 114 294
Houston 3668 2335.73 95 391
Irwin 359 3805.79 8 41
Jackson 2426 3247.66 42 208
Jasper 249 1753.64 4 20
Jeff Davis 804 5307.63 23 63
Jefferson 857 5596.55 33 84
Jenkins 472 5503.73 32 65
Johnson 441 4564.74 23 60
Jones 650 2273.44 17 54
Lamar 426 2201.89 20 45
Lanier 320 3091.49 7 16
Laurens 2019 4268.86 88 175
Lee 752 2509.09 30 109
Liberty 1286 2077.41 25 119
Lincoln 237 2916.92 7 28
Long 278 1395.93 4 18
Lowndes 4503 3820.05 87 218
Lumpkin 1058 3129.99 15 101
Macon 252 1940.25 10 50
Madison 799 2647.71 11 66
Marion 201 2423.73 9 23
McDuffie 690 3194.89 15 77
McIntosh 313 2148.69 8 32
Meriwether 598 2844.91 16 80
Miller 316 5482.3 2 14
Mitchell 850 3853.83 46 154
Monroe 767 2766.26 55 85
Montgomery 375 4065.48 10 27
Morgan 536 2800.71 6 42
Murray 1071 2660.14 9 66
Muscogee 6398 3338.8 175 698
Newton 2892 2574.01 96 303
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14902 0 187 671
Oconee 869 2082.09 31 73
Oglethorpe 427 2801.84 13 48
Paulding 3204 1856.94 61 156
Peach 790 2885.84 26 108
Pickens 807 2406.8 10 69
Pierce 686 3509.85 24 83
Pike 395 2094.38 11 33
Polk 1736 3992.46 29 139
Pulaski 343 3148.81 23 42
Putnam 809 3696.6 27 70
Quitman 41 1787.27 1 7
Rabun 434 2555.05 11 55
Randolph 340 5034.05 29 56
Richmond 8043 3976.96 185 633
Rockdale 2151 2265.16 40 282
Schley 109 2066.35 2 16
Screven 452 3251.8 11 47
Seminole 394 4840.29 11 31
Spalding 1617 2339.75 63 209
Stephens 1288 4892.13 42 131
Stewart 569 9283.73 16 81
Sumter 961 3268.82 68 206
Talbot 176 2858.07 8 26
Taliaferro 30 1838.24 0 2
Tattnall 947 3726.73 16 69
Taylor 235 2953 12 33
Telfair 502 3208.9 24 44
Terrell 341 4027.4 32 74
Thomas 1615 3634.85 70 176
Tift 1973 4832.23 65 241
Toombs 1511 5599.82 56 117
Towns 448 3722.79 13 57
Treutlen 316 4627.32 12 33
Troup 3064 4351.41 109 337
Turner 338 4185.24 24 51
Twiggs 220 2720.75 10 52
Union 907 3580.03 26 96
Unknown 1827 0 6 36
Upson 840 3196.71 71 98
Walker 1922 2761.1 45 97
Walton 2374 2477.72 69 231
Ware 1755 4894.99 64 191
Warren 169 3243.76 5 28
Washington 778 3832.13 13 49
Wayne 1258 4196.97 33 118
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 17 23
White 1013 3189.75 24 107
Whitfield 5563 5314.7 64 282
Wilcox 258 2935.15 25 53
Wilkes 306 3055.72 6 34
Wilkinson 371 4159.66 17 66
Worth 609 3023.53 34 103
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,866,018 (3,535,825 reported molecular tests; 330,193 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 358,225* (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 31,606 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,955 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, October 30, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

