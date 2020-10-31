Jon Ossoff holds “Get Out to Early Vote” event in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One of the candidates running for U.S. Senate in Georgia made a stop in Macon Friday.
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff held a “Get Out to Early Vote” event in Carolyn Crayton Park on the last day of early voting in the state. State Representative Miriam Paris, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, and Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elect Seth Clark joined Ossoff for the event.
Ossoff spoke about change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and his opponent, Senator David Perdue, declining a debate at WSB-TV in Atlanta Saturday.
“Senator Perdue chickening out of the debate at the last minute deprives the voters of their last chance to hear from him,” said Ossoff. “He is evading his responsibility to answer to the public.”
We reached out to Senator Perdue’s campaign about why he isn’t participating in the debate. We received the following statement from his Director of Communications, John Burke.
“Senator Perdue will not be participating in the WSB-TV debate but will instead join the 45th president, Donald J. Trump, for a huge Get-Out-The-Vote rally in Northwest Georgia,” said Perdue for Senate Communications Director John Burke. “For 8 of the last 14 days of this campaign, Senator Perdue went back to Washington to work for much needed COVID relief for Georgians which Jon Ossoff’s top donor Chuck Schumer derailed. Senator Perdue also voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett despite not a single member of the Senate Democrats crossing over – and Jon Ossoff would have joined their opposition had he been in the senate. To make up for the lost time, Senator Perdue has over 20 campaign stops planned for the closing days of this race, and he is excited to welcome and join President Trump in Georgia before November 3rd to campaign for both of their re-election efforts.”