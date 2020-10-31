Jon Ossoff holds “Get Out to Early Vote” event in Macon

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
14
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One of the candidates running for U.S. Senate in Georgia made a stop in Macon Friday.

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff held a “Get Out to Early Vote” event in Carolyn Crayton Park on the last day of early voting in the state. State Representative Miriam Paris, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, and Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elect Seth Clark joined Ossoff for the event.

Ossoff spoke about change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and his opponent, Senator David Perdue, declining a debate at WSB-TV in Atlanta Saturday.

“Senator Perdue chickening out of the debate at the last minute deprives the voters of their last chance to hear from him,” said Ossoff. “He is evading his responsibility to answer to the public.”

We reached out to Senator Perdue’s campaign about why he isn’t participating in the debate. We received the following statement from his Director of Communications, John Burke.

“Senator Perdue will not be participating in the WSB-TV debate but will instead join the 45th president, Donald J. Trump, for a huge Get-Out-The-Vote rally in Northwest Georgia,” said Perdue for Senate Communications Director John Burke. “For 8 of the last 14 days of this campaign, Senator Perdue went back to Washington to work for much needed COVID relief for Georgians which Jon Ossoff’s top donor Chuck Schumer derailed. Senator Perdue also voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett despite not a single member of the Senate Democrats crossing over – and Jon Ossoff would have joined their opposition had he been in the senate. To make up for the lost time, Senator Perdue has over 20 campaign stops planned for the closing days of this race, and he is excited to welcome and join President Trump in Georgia before November 3rd to campaign for both of their re-election efforts.”

Previous articleEscaped inmate captured on I-16 after pursuit
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.