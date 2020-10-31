UPDATE (Saturday, October 31 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 31, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 10/31/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  360,790 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 31.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1179 6352.03 38 103
Atkinson 486 5834.33 6 63
Bacon 638 5594.53 16 48
Baker 92 2952.5 6 20
Baldwin 2331 5246.69 65 174
Banks 573 2867.58 8 74
Barrow 2662 3081.62 51 272
Bartow 3714 3352.86 96 338
Ben Hill 884 5310.9 34 92
Berrien 502 2604.27 14 26
Bibb 6692 4398.29 200 909
Bleckley 520 4050.48 27 35
Brantley 473 2463.29 13 41
Brooks 553 3516.25 26 54
Bryan 1313 3354.88 16 95
Bulloch 3106 3908.54 33 145
Burke 899 4023.81 12 91
Butts 747 2967.35 44 58
Calhoun 277 4384.99 10 49
Camden 1455 2698.24 18 70
Candler 547 5047.52 25 40
Carroll 3417 2844.68 77 185
Catoosa 1488 2163.7 23 85
Charlton 648 4890.2 10 28
Chatham 9530 3261.73 191 842
Chattahoochee 1804 16782.96 1 14
Chattooga 974 3932.81 29 65
Cherokee 7318 2744.76 102 538
Clarke 5848 4506.12 50 250
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8417 2761.14 179 705
Clinch 458 6881.01 13 32
Cobb 22342 2826 459 1995
Coffee 2303 5350.59 64 339
Colquitt 2142 4718.79 40 170
Columbia 4477 2822.27 66 204
Cook 609 3492.57 16 61
Coweta 3013 1982.22 63 152
Crawford 196 1602.88 6 29
Crisp 660 2961.1 23 87
Dade 374 2314.07 6 23
Dawson 926 3426.96 11 86
Decatur 1310 4976.83 35 100
DeKalb 21587 2721.67 403 2373
Dodge 640 3139.56 19 57
Dooly 379 2828.36 18 58
Dougherty 3312 3683.89 191 674
Douglas 4197 2762.89 73 469
Early 558 5499.7 35 44
Echols 246 6198.03 2 9
Effingham 1860 2905.07 29 119
Elbert 767 4048.56 10 59
Emanuel 1211 5343.28 39 88
Evans 487 4556.94 7 46
Fannin 840 3191.49 27 74
Fayette 2172 1847.82 57 135
Floyd 4103 4106.45 61 322
Forsyth 4888 1935.79 54 375
Franklin 959 4110.76 18 68
Fulton 31655 2879.87 628 2635
Gilmer 1062 3380.34 22 94
Glascock 51 1685.95 2 4
Glynn 3786 4399.92 104 323
Gordon 2451 4222.29 47 137
Grady 871 3549.31 25 100
Greene 582 3109.47 25 61
Gwinnett 31102 3202.61 450 2912
Habersham 1906 4161.57 78 242
Hall 10837 5251.78 179 1110
Hancock 417 5089.71 44 66
Haralson 672 2187.36 11 34
Harris 855 2463.13 25 93
Hart 600 2298.23 17 72
Heard 240 1940.18 6 16
Henry 6359 2651.06 114 294
Houston 3723 2370.75 95 393
Irwin 360 3816.39 8 41
Jackson 2457 3289.16 42 208
Jasper 249 1753.64 4 20
Jeff Davis 809 5340.64 23 63
Jefferson 858 5603.08 33 85
Jenkins 472 5503.73 32 65
Johnson 441 4564.74 23 60
Jones 654 2287.43 17 54
Lamar 430 2222.57 20 45
Lanier 320 3091.49 7 16
Laurens 2031 4294.23 89 176
Lee 755 2519.1 30 110
Liberty 1290 2083.87 25 120
Lincoln 237 2916.92 7 28
Long 278 1395.93 4 18
Lowndes 4522 3836.17 87 220
Lumpkin 1063 3144.78 15 101
Macon 255 1963.35 10 50
Madison 812 2690.79 11 66
Marion 205 2471.96 9 23
McDuffie 698 3231.93 16 77
McIntosh 316 2169.29 8 32
Meriwether 599 2849.67 16 80
Miller 316 5482.3 2 14
Mitchell 849 3849.29 46 154
Monroe 771 2780.68 55 85
Montgomery 377 4087.16 10 27
Morgan 539 2816.39 6 42
Murray 1093 2714.79 9 66
Muscogee 6414 3347.14 175 698
Newton 2918 2597.15 96 303
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14993 0 189 672
Oconee 871 2086.88 31 73
Oglethorpe 430 2821.52 13 48
Paulding 3245 1880.7 61 156
Peach 802 2929.68 26 108
Pickens 816 2433.64 10 69
Pierce 688 3520.08 24 84
Pike 395 2094.38 11 33
Polk 1748 4020.05 29 139
Pulaski 343 3148.81 23 42
Putnam 817 3733.15 27 70
Quitman 42 1830.86 1 7
Rabun 435 2560.93 11 55
Randolph 340 5034.05 29 56
Richmond 8115 4012.56 185 634
Rockdale 2169 2284.12 41 282
Schley 109 2066.35 2 16
Screven 452 3251.8 11 47
Seminole 396 4864.86 11 31
Spalding 1629 2357.11 63 209
Stephens 1293 4911.12 42 131
Stewart 571 9316.36 16 81
Sumter 967 3289.23 68 206
Talbot 176 2858.07 8 26
Taliaferro 31 1899.51 0 2
Tattnall 954 3754.28 16 70
Taylor 237 2978.14 12 33
Telfair 504 3221.68 24 44
Terrell 341 4027.4 32 74
Thomas 1619 3643.85 71 176
Tift 1981 4851.82 65 244
Toombs 1518 5625.76 57 117
Towns 455 3780.95 13 58
Treutlen 317 4641.97 12 33
Troup 3068 4357.09 109 340
Turner 338 4185.24 24 51
Twiggs 222 2745.49 10 51
Union 911 3595.82 26 97
Unknown 1871 0 6 38
Upson 844 3211.93 71 98
Walker 1941 2788.39 46 98
Walton 2388 2492.33 70 231
Ware 1764 4920.09 65 195
Warren 169 3243.76 6 28
Washington 792 3901.09 13 49
Wayne 1262 4210.32 33 118
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 17 23
White 1021 3214.94 24 107
Whitfield 5646 5393.99 64 284
Wilcox 259 2946.53 25 53
Wilkes 315 3145.6 7 35
Wilkinson 372 4170.87 17 65
Worth 610 3028.5 35 103
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,894,503 (3,562,682 reported molecular tests; 331,821 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 360,790* (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 31,699 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,979 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 31, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

