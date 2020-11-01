East Macon motorcycle crash leaves one man dead

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man in Macon.
Authorities say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday on Emery Highway near Short Street.
Deputies say the motorcyclist, 51-year-old Aaron West, reportedly lost control of the motorcycle after trying to dodge a vehicle that merged into his lane. West lost control and the motorcycle flipped.
Authorities say the vehicle that merged into the lane continued traveling westbound.
Paramedics took West to Medical Center Navicent Health where he later died.
This accident is still under investigation
If you have any information about this accident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.