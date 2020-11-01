UPDATE (Sunday, November 1 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 1, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/1/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  361,982 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 1.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1179 6352.03 38 103
Atkinson 486 5834.33 6 63
Bacon 640 5612.07 16 48
Baker 92 2952.5 6 20
Baldwin 2337 5260.2 65 174
Banks 574 2872.59 8 74
Barrow 2672 3093.2 51 272
Bartow 3714 3352.86 96 338
Ben Hill 887 5328.93 34 92
Berrien 503 2609.46 14 26
Bibb 6707 4408.15 200 909
Bleckley 515 4011.53 27 35
Brantley 473 2463.29 13 41
Brooks 553 3516.25 26 54
Bryan 1313 3354.88 16 95
Bulloch 3128 3936.23 33 145
Burke 901 4032.76 12 91
Butts 749 2975.29 44 58
Calhoun 277 4384.99 10 50
Camden 1459 2705.66 18 70
Candler 550 5075.21 25 40
Carroll 3428 2853.84 77 185
Catoosa 1493 2170.97 23 85
Charlton 649 4897.74 10 28
Chatham 9547 3267.55 191 842
Chattahoochee 1804 16782.96 1 14
Chattooga 976 3940.89 29 65
Cherokee 7364 2762.01 102 538
Clarke 5865 4519.22 50 251
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8467 2777.54 179 709
Clinch 461 6926.08 13 32
Cobb 22375 2830.17 459 1997
Coffee 2305 5355.23 64 339
Colquitt 2142 4718.79 40 170
Columbia 4500 2836.77 66 204
Cook 614 3521.25 16 62
Coweta 3018 1985.51 63 152
Crawford 196 1602.88 6 29
Crisp 664 2979.05 23 87
Dade 376 2326.44 6 23
Dawson 927 3430.67 11 87
Decatur 1315 4995.82 35 100
DeKalb 21678 2733.14 403 2374
Dodge 642 3149.37 19 56
Dooly 379 2828.36 18 58
Dougherty 3318 3690.56 191 674
Douglas 4204 2767.5 73 470
Early 558 5499.7 35 44
Echols 246 6198.03 2 9
Effingham 1863 2909.76 29 119
Elbert 769 4059.12 10 59
Emanuel 1216 5365.34 39 88
Evans 489 4575.65 7 46
Fannin 841 3195.29 27 74
Fayette 2193 1865.68 57 135
Floyd 4114 4117.46 61 322
Forsyth 4906 1942.92 54 375
Franklin 962 4123.62 18 68
Fulton 31753 2888.79 628 2636
Gilmer 1065 3389.88 23 93
Glascock 52 1719.01 2 4
Glynn 3792 4406.89 104 323
Gordon 2455 4229.19 47 137
Grady 871 3549.31 25 100
Greene 584 3120.16 25 61
Gwinnett 31218 3214.56 450 2913
Habersham 1909 4168.12 78 242
Hall 10845 5255.66 179 1110
Hancock 419 5114.12 44 66
Haralson 673 2190.61 11 34
Harris 857 2468.89 25 93
Hart 601 2302.06 17 72
Heard 241 1948.26 6 16
Henry 6395 2666.07 114 294
Houston 3740 2381.57 95 392
Irwin 361 3826.99 8 41
Jackson 2473 3310.58 42 208
Jasper 249 1753.64 4 20
Jeff Davis 811 5353.84 23 63
Jefferson 857 5596.55 33 85
Jenkins 472 5503.73 32 65
Johnson 440 4554.39 23 60
Jones 657 2297.93 17 54
Lamar 432 2232.9 20 45
Lanier 320 3091.49 7 16
Laurens 2038 4309.03 89 176
Lee 756 2522.44 30 110
Liberty 1289 2082.26 25 120
Lincoln 241 2966.15 7 28
Long 279 1400.95 4 18
Lowndes 4535 3847.2 87 220
Lumpkin 1064 3147.74 15 101
Macon 255 1963.35 10 50
Madison 815 2700.73 11 66
Marion 205 2471.96 9 23
McDuffie 703 3255.08 16 77
McIntosh 316 2169.29 8 32
Meriwether 599 2849.67 16 80
Miller 316 5482.3 2 14
Mitchell 850 3853.83 46 155
Monroe 774 2791.5 55 85
Montgomery 377 4087.16 10 27
Morgan 540 2821.61 6 42
Murray 1105 2744.59 10 66
Muscogee 6419 3349.75 175 698
Newton 2925 2603.38 96 303
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15116 0 189 672
Oconee 877 2101.25 31 73
Oglethorpe 432 2834.65 13 48
Paulding 3251 1884.18 61 156
Peach 805 2940.64 26 108
Pickens 820 2445.57 10 69
Pierce 688 3520.08 24 84
Pike 395 2094.38 11 33
Polk 1751 4026.95 29 139
Pulaski 343 3148.81 23 42
Putnam 821 3751.43 27 70
Quitman 41 1787.27 1 7
Rabun 437 2572.71 11 55
Randolph 340 5034.05 30 57
Richmond 8160 4034.81 185 636
Rockdale 2175 2290.44 41 283
Schley 109 2066.35 2 16
Screven 454 3266.19 11 47
Seminole 396 4864.86 11 31
Spalding 1631 2360.01 63 209
Stephens 1293 4911.12 42 131
Stewart 571 9316.36 16 81
Sumter 967 3289.23 68 206
Talbot 180 2923.03 8 26
Taliaferro 31 1899.51 0 2
Tattnall 955 3758.21 16 70
Taylor 237 2978.14 12 33
Telfair 495 3164.15 24 45
Terrell 341 4027.4 32 74
Thomas 1625 3657.36 71 176
Tift 1984 4859.17 65 245
Toombs 1523 5644.29 57 117
Towns 455 3780.95 13 58
Treutlen 315 4612.68 12 33
Troup 3069 4358.51 109 340
Turner 339 4197.62 24 51
Twiggs 224 2770.22 10 51
Union 912 3599.76 26 97
Unknown 1901 0 6 38
Upson 843 3208.13 70 98
Walker 1952 2804.19 46 98
Walton 2394 2498.59 70 231
Ware 1765 4922.88 65 195
Warren 170 3262.96 6 28
Washington 792 3901.09 13 49
Wayne 1268 4230.33 33 119
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 370 4678.21 17 23
White 1022 3218.09 24 108
Whitfield 5701 5446.54 64 285
Wilcox 259 2946.53 25 53
Wilkes 317 3165.57 7 35
Wilkinson 374 4193.3 17 65
Worth 612 3038.43 35 103
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,916,692 (3,584,111 reported molecular tests; 332,581 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 361,982* (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 31,720 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,981 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 1, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

