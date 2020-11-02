Elderly woman dies after home in Macon goes up in flames

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An elderly woman is dead after the house she was in caught fire.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 79 old Lillian Hill died after a home at 3968 Meadowbrook Drive went up in flames just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
An autopsy will be performed on Hill. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.