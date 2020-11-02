Medical Monday: What you need to know about lung cancer

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women. Lung cancer is in the spotlight during November because it’s lung cancer awareness month.

Dr. Norman Hetzler, from Coliseum Heart, Lung and Vascular, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share more information about this type of cancer.

Click on the video to hear what Dr. Hetzler had to say.

Coliseum Medical Centers is offering lung cancer screenings. You can get one on Thursday, November 4th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital. The screening is free if you have insurance and $100 if you do not.

 

Previous articleElderly woman dies after home in Macon goes up in flames
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.