Medical Monday: What you need to know about lung cancer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women. Lung cancer is in the spotlight during November because it’s lung cancer awareness month.
Dr. Norman Hetzler, from Coliseum Heart, Lung and Vascular, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share more information about this type of cancer.
Click on the video to hear what Dr. Hetzler had to say.
Coliseum Medical Centers is offering lung cancer screenings. You can get one on Thursday, November 4th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital. The screening is free if you have insurance and $100 if you do not.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up