Staying cool and dry for Election Day

It has been a chilly night already in Middle Georgia, and we are forecasting low temperatures in the 30’s by tomorrow morning.

A frost advisory has been issued for all of Middle GA through tomorrow morning.

High pressure over the southeast will continue to keep clear skies in the area through much of the week. This means despite a cold start to election day, sunshine will help warm us up into the 70’s.



Through the rest of the week high pressure will move to the east and start to bring increased moisture to Middle Georgia. We will also see a small warm up from the low 70’s to the mid 70’s by the end of the week.



By the weekend a few showers will be possible in Middle Georgia, but we are not expecting a total rain out. Otherwise it looks like a comfortable weekend with a little more humidity than what we are dealing with out there now.



Although we have been experiencing a few cooler than normal days, we will see a general warming trend through the end of the week, and potentially into next week as well.



Meanwhile, off the coast of Nicaragua, Hurricane Eta has rapidly intensified to a Category 4 Hurricane. This will likely bring catastrophic wind damage, landslides, and deadly flash flooding, as well as storm surge.

The forecast for Eta brings it on land in Central America tomorrow then loops it back into the Caribbean by the weekend. There are still some questions, but it is possible that this could strengthen again next week and impact the US. Definitely something we are watching closely.