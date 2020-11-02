Vigil held for Halloween motorcycle accident victim

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The family of a man killed on his motorcycle on Halloween night is asking the driver to come forward.
51-year-old Aaron West died after losing control of his motorcycle while riding on Emory Highway Saturday. Witnesses say West was trying to avoid a car that merged into his lane.
His family held a vigil at the scene of the accident Monday.
His family says they want the driver who left the scene to help their family gain closure by speaking with deputies.
41NBC spoke with one of West’s children during Monday night’s vigil.
“He was a really nice man,” Aaron West’s 9-year-old son Steven West said. “Right now we’re probably going to struggle and cry a lot, but we are going to make this through.”
If you have any information that will help with the investigation, the West family is asking that you call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500.