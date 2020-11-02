Bibb School District announces latest class of REACH Scholars

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District has chosen its newest class of Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) Scholars.
The current eighth graders, one from each middle school, will receive $10,000 in scholarships if they meet academic and behavior criteria throughout the remainder of their school careers.
This year’s class:
- Nicholas Woodford; Appling Middle School
- James Winston; Ballard-Hudson Middle School
- Micaiah Howard; Howard Middle School
- Kimora Hollingshed; Miller Fine Arts Magnet Middle School
- Xanthia Brezial; Rutland Middle School
- De-Andre McKinney; Weaver Middle School
“These students will receive support from the District to help meet their goals and could even receive more financial aid through matching agreements at certain colleges and universities,” a Bibb County School District news release said.
REACH, a needs-based mentorship and scholarship program designed to encourage students to persist in their educational pursuits, was launched in 2012.