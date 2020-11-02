Bibb School District announces latest class of REACH Scholars

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
20
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District has chosen its newest class of Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) Scholars.

The current eighth graders, one from each middle school, will receive $10,000 in scholarships if they meet academic and behavior criteria throughout the remainder of their school careers.

This year’s class:

  • Nicholas Woodford; Appling Middle School
  • James Winston; Ballard-Hudson Middle School
  • Micaiah Howard; Howard Middle School
  • Kimora Hollingshed; Miller Fine Arts Magnet Middle School
  • Xanthia Brezial; Rutland Middle School
  • De-Andre McKinney; Weaver Middle School

“These students will receive support from the District to help meet their goals and could even receive more financial aid through matching agreements at certain colleges and universities,” a Bibb County School District news release said.

REACH, a needs-based mentorship and scholarship program designed to encourage students to persist in their educational pursuits, was launched in 2012.

Previous articleMWA reports permit violations at Rocky Creek Water Reclamation Facility
Next articleRec centers in Bibb County allowed to reopen
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!