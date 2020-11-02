Cherry Blossom Festival gifts 2020 pins to Bibb teachers

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — COVID-19 has canceled several Middle Georgia events this year including the annual International Cherry Blossom Festival.
With the canceling of the festival, CBF organizers say they decided to donate their 2020 Cherry Blossom pins to the Bibb County School District as a token of hard work and dedication.
According to the district, CBF organizers honored each Bibb teacher with a pin.
“I think it couldn’t have come at a better time because we have had teachers working so hard behind the scenes as they got ready for the virtual learning, and then working so hard to do all this teaching from school to the kids at home so this couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Jennifer Askew, Heritage Elementary School Principal.
The giveaway started at Heritage Elementary school Monday morning. Organizers presented teachers with a pin and CBF’s Petals the pup greeted them.