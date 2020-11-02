Coroner: Man found with gunshot wound to face in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is reporting a deadly shooting in west Macon at 1083 Thomas Place off Edna Place near Log Cabin Drive Monday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies identified the body as 28-year-old Milton Dwayne Sanford, of Jones County.

Deputies responded to a call and found Sanford with a gunshot wound to the face. The coroner pronounced Sanford dead on the scene.

Crimestoppers

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Stay with 41NBC News for updates.

