Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is reporting a deadly shooting in west Macon at 1083 Thomas Place off Edna Place near Log Cabin Drive Monday.
Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies identified the body as 28-year-old Milton Dwayne Sanford, of Jones County.
Deputies responded to a call and found Sanford with a gunshot wound to the face. The coroner pronounced Sanford dead on the scene.
Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Stay with 41NBC News for updates.