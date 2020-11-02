Here comes the cold!

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- The coldest air we have felt in nearly six months moves in overnight before a slow warm up is on the way.
TODAY.
Sunny and cool conditions will start off this work week. High temperatures will be running in the low to middle 60’s which is ten degrees below average for this time of year. Clear skies this evening will allow temperatures to fall quickly. Overnight lows are forecast to be in the upper 30’s.
TOMORROW.
A gradual warming trend begins tomorrow with highs in the upper 60’s. High pressure will continue to build in from the west which means sunshine will be plentiful.
WEEK AHEAD.
We will add in a few clouds by Thursday, but rain holds off until the weekend. Right now it looks as if isolated downpours will move in for the weekend.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).