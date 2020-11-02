Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County recreation centers are back open after months of shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrea Lee, Supervisor at the Elaine Lucas Senior Center, says getting to open the doors again has excited her team.

“We’re honestly overjoyed to have them back in our facility and to see them face to face again as well,” Lee said.

Bonnie Daniely says she struggled through the entire eight months without the senior center.

“Just at home, nowhere to go, and now that the center reopened, I have somewhere to go every day,” Daniely said. “It just makes me so happy to come here every day and to see my friends, and to have a place where we can all do things together.”

Rec centers in Bibb County closed in mid-March. The county said the closures would only last 15 days, but as COVID-19 cases grew, officials decided to keep the rec centers closed for an extended period of time.

Lee says the reopening has brought new rules for visitors.

“Every day when they come into our facility they have to wear masks,” Lee explained. “Every time they come in or out we require a temperature check as well as a mask. We also ask them to use hand sanitizer after each activity.”

Member Arquetia Bowdry attends the Elaine Lucas Senior Center and says she’s happy to return after being away for so long.

“We’re glad to come back here, and to see our old friends, and to go somewhere else other than home,” Bowdry said.

Most Bibb County Recreation Centers have new hours to make time for cleaning and sanitizing.

Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center:

Monday – Friday * 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Limit to 35 people per session: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Temperature checks and masks required each time you enter.

