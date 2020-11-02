‘Reset Raffle’ winner returns portion of his winnings to the Museum of Aviation

Ronald Hall of Warner Robins won the raffle, and his top prize was $20,000 or a new car.

Shelby Coates
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Houston County, the winner of the Museum of Aviation Foundation’s “Reset Raffle” is giving a portion of his prize money back to the museum.

Ronald Hall of Warner Robins won the raffle, and his top prize was $20,000 or a new car. According to the Museum of Aviation Foundation, Hall selected the money and gave some of it back to the Museum of Aviation.

“To have someone like Mr. Hall win after being a long-time supporter of the Foundation is just fantastic,” said Darlene McLendon, President/CEO of the Museum of Aviation Foundation. “On top of his loyal support, he is a veteran who once managed the former snack bar inside the Museum. It was a pleasure to see him rewarded in this way.

The fundraiser was created to help the Museum “reset” from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It replaced and filled the financial loss of not having the Museum’s Annual Auction/Raffle & Taste of Local Cuisine, explained McLendon.

The Reset Raffle took place on Wednesday, September 30. The event was sponsored by Odoban and Nichols, Cauley & Associates, LLC.

For more information on the Museum of Aviation click here.

Shelby Coates
