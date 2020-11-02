UPDATE (Monday, November 2 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 2, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/2/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 362,921 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, November 2.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1179 6352.03 38 103
Atkinson 488 5858.34 7 63
Bacon 638 5594.53 16 48
Baker 92 2952.5 6 20
Baldwin 2339 5264.7 65 174
Banks 576 2882.59 8 74
Barrow 2683 3105.94 51 272
Bartow 3717 3355.57 96 338
Ben Hill 887 5328.93 34 92
Berrien 503 2609.46 14 26
Bibb 6719 4416.04 200 909
Bleckley 514 4003.74 27 35
Brantley 473 2463.29 13 41
Brooks 553 3516.25 26 54
Bryan 1309 3344.66 16 95
Bulloch 3129 3937.48 33 147
Burke 904 4046.19 12 91
Butts 751 2983.24 44 58
Calhoun 277 4384.99 10 50
Camden 1467 2720.5 18 70
Candler 550 5075.21 25 40
Carroll 3442 2865.49 78 185
Catoosa 1504 2186.97 23 85
Charlton 650 4905.29 10 28
Chatham 9548 3267.89 191 842
Chattahoochee 1804 16782.96 1 14
Chattooga 979 3953 29 65
Cherokee 7386 2770.27 102 538
Clarke 5877 4528.47 50 253
Clay 124 4343.26 3 9
Clayton 8485 2783.45 179 709
Clinch 461 6926.08 13 32
Cobb 22430 2837.13 460 1999
Coffee 2308 5362.2 64 339
Colquitt 2142 4718.79 40 170
Columbia 4517 2847.49 66 205
Cook 616 3532.72 16 62
Coweta 3030 1993.41 63 152
Crawford 197 1611.06 6 29
Crisp 666 2988.02 24 87
Dade 377 2332.63 6 23
Dawson 927 3430.67 11 87
Decatur 1315 4995.82 35 100
DeKalb 21744 2741.46 404 2374
Dodge 638 3129.75 21 55
Dooly 380 2835.82 18 58
Dougherty 3320 3692.79 191 675
Douglas 4215 2774.74 73 471
Early 559 5509.56 35 44
Echols 246 6198.03 2 9
Effingham 1864 2911.32 29 119
Elbert 771 4069.68 11 59
Emanuel 1218 5374.16 39 89
Evans 490 4585.01 7 46
Fannin 838 3183.89 27 74
Fayette 2203 1874.19 57 136
Floyd 4135 4138.48 61 322
Forsyth 4920 1948.46 54 375
Franklin 965 4136.48 18 68
Fulton 31843 2896.98 628 2636
Gilmer 1064 3386.7 22 93
Glascock 52 1719.01 2 4
Glynn 3800 4416.19 104 323
Gordon 2467 4249.86 47 137
Grady 872 3553.38 25 100
Greene 588 3141.53 25 61
Gwinnett 31348 3227.94 452 2913
Habersham 1910 4170.31 78 242
Hall 10871 5268.26 181 1110
Hancock 419 5114.12 45 66
Haralson 674 2193.87 11 34
Harris 858 2471.77 25 94
Hart 602 2305.89 17 72
Heard 243 1964.43 6 16
Henry 6425 2678.58 114 294
Houston 3754 2390.49 95 392
Irwin 361 3826.99 8 41
Jackson 2484 3325.3 42 209
Jasper 249 1753.64 4 20
Jeff Davis 812 5360.44 23 63
Jefferson 857 5596.55 33 85
Jenkins 475 5538.71 32 65
Johnson 440 4554.39 23 60
Jones 657 2297.93 17 54
Lamar 435 2248.41 20 45
Lanier 320 3091.49 7 16
Laurens 2040 4313.26 89 176
Lee 759 2532.45 30 110
Liberty 1287 2079.03 25 120
Lincoln 242 2978.46 7 28
Long 281 1411 4 18
Lowndes 4535 3847.2 87 220
Lumpkin 1065 3150.7 17 101
Macon 256 1971.05 10 50
Madison 817 2707.36 11 66
Marion 205 2471.96 9 23
McDuffie 707 3273.6 16 77
McIntosh 316 2169.29 8 32
Meriwether 600 2854.42 16 80
Miller 317 5499.65 2 14
Mitchell 849 3849.29 46 155
Monroe 776 2798.72 55 85
Montgomery 379 4108.85 9 26
Morgan 546 2852.96 6 42
Murray 1114 2766.95 10 66
Muscogee 6429 3354.97 175 699
Newton 2938 2614.95 96 303
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15128 0 189 672
Oconee 881 2110.84 31 73
Oglethorpe 432 2834.65 13 48
Paulding 3261 1889.97 61 157
Peach 810 2958.9 26 108
Pickens 822 2451.54 10 69
Pierce 690 3530.31 24 84
Pike 395 2094.38 11 33
Polk 1752 4029.25 29 139
Pulaski 341 3130.45 23 41
Putnam 824 3765.14 27 70
Quitman 41 1787.27 1 7
Rabun 437 2572.71 11 55
Randolph 341 5048.86 30 57
Richmond 8193 4051.13 185 638
Rockdale 2197 2313.61 42 283
Schley 109 2066.35 2 16
Screven 455 3273.38 11 47
Seminole 400 4914 11 31
Spalding 1634 2364.35 63 209
Stephens 1293 4911.12 42 131
Stewart 571 9316.36 16 81
Sumter 969 3296.03 68 206
Talbot 180 2923.03 8 26
Taliaferro 31 1899.51 0 2
Tattnall 957 3766.09 16 70
Taylor 237 2978.14 12 33
Telfair 496 3170.54 24 45
Terrell 342 4039.21 32 74
Thomas 1626 3659.61 71 176
Tift 1987 4866.52 65 245
Toombs 1526 5655.41 58 118
Towns 456 3789.26 13 58
Treutlen 313 4583.39 12 33
Troup 3071 4361.35 109 340
Turner 339 4197.62 24 51
Twiggs 226 2794.95 10 51
Union 915 3611.6 27 97
Unknown 1920 0 6 38
Upson 845 3215.74 70 98
Walker 1958 2812.81 46 98
Walton 2397 2501.72 70 231
Ware 1768 4931.25 66 195
Warren 172 3301.34 6 28
Washington 799 3935.57 13 49
Wayne 1268 4230.33 33 119
Webster 44 1725.49 2 10
Wheeler 369 4665.57 17 23
White 1022 3218.09 25 108
Whitfield 5738 5481.89 64 285
Wilcox 260 2957.91 25 53
Wilkes 318 3175.55 7 35
Wilkinson 376 4215.72 17 65
Worth 612 3038.43 35 103
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,929,621 (3,596,700 reported molecular tests; 332,921 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 362,921* (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 31,735 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 7,999 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, November 2, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

