Urban Development Authority wants residents to refine park-goer needs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you want to see a changes at Macon-Bibb parks, now is the time to let county leaders know.
The county previously surveyed Bibb County residents for changes they want to see.
That survey showed extending the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail is at the top of the list.
Alex Morisson with the Urban Development Authority (UDA) says the county is asking more residents to take the survey online, so the county can refine its plan.
“We are trying to make the infrastructure even greener and get more people using their feet, bicycles or other forms of mobility than just cars to get around,” Morisson said.
Morisson also says one of the Urban Development Authority goals is to ensure that all people have easy access to food and recreation resources, which is also a part of the nationwide initiative known as ‘Reimagining Civic Commons.’
According to Reimagining Civic Commons’ website, the initiative focuses on “innovating new and better ways to design, operate and manage public spaces in order to deliver social, economic and environmental benefits for their communities.”
Morisson says it’s important to hear from people who live near Macon-Bibb parks as well as other members of the community. To take the survey click here.