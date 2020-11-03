Houston County polling location gets a late start because of technology issue

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
34
Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An issue at a polling location in Houston County caused a late start on election day.

According to Andy Holland, with the Houston County Board of Elections, voting at the Houston County Annex in Warner Robins started at 7:40 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. because there were issues with the poll pads. Holland said the poll pads are the electronic devices poll workers use to look up registered voters.

Holland said he’s reached out to a Houston County Superior Court judge to extend voting hours at the Houston County Annex until 7:40 p.m Tuesday.

Holland added that other polling locations in the county had issues with poll pads, but the Houston County Annex was the only location that had a late start because of it.