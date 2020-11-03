DECISION 2020: Raffensperger says Georgians can have faith in the results, what you need to know if you head to the polls

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, says Georgians can have faith in the state’s election results.

At a news conference Monday, Raffensperger said even the pandemic didn’t curtail voting options.

He said the election results will be audited and the results should be available by Wednesday morning. 55% of Georgia residents have already voted.

Voting on Election Day:

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to vote on November 3rd:

  • Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. across Georgia
  • Bring a valid ID with you to your polling location
  • Visit Georgia’s Secretary of State’s website to find your polling location or to see if you’re registered
