DECISION 2020: Raffensperger says Georgians can have faith in the results, what you need to know if you head to the polls

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, says Georgians can have faith in the state’s election results.
At a news conference Monday, Raffensperger said even the pandemic didn’t curtail voting options.
He said the election results will be audited and the results should be available by Wednesday morning. 55% of Georgia residents have already voted.
Voting on Election Day:
Here’s what you need to know if you plan to vote on November 3rd:
- Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. across Georgia
- Bring a valid ID with you to your polling location
- Visit Georgia’s Secretary of State’s website to find your polling location or to see if you’re registered