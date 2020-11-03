Hooked On Science: Turkey in a cup

Listen to the content of this post:

TURKEY IN A CUP

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

NEVER eat or drink anything when performing any experiment.

REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

Plastic Drinking Cup

String

Sponge

Nail

Pipe Cleaner

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Using the nail, push a hole in the bottom of the cup.

STEP 2: Thread 3 feet of string, through the hole, in the bottom of the cup, tie a large enough knot, in the string, so the string does not pull through the cup.

STEP 3: Holding the cup upside down, wrap a wet piece of sponge, around the string, while squeezing the sponge, pull down in short jerks, and observe. Provide evidence that vibrating materials can make sound and that sound can make materials vibrate.

STEP 4: Using the illustration of a sound wave, to the right, under “science background,” develop a model of a sound wave with the pipe cleaner. Identify the different parts of the wave.

EXPLANATION

Sound is vibrations moving through matter. Squeezing and pulling the sponge down the string creates vibrations. The cup amplifies the vibrations allowing you to hear what sounds like a turkey.