Houston County Annex Building extends voting time due to late set up

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One Houston County voting precinct will stay open later due to delays Tuesday.
However, second-time voter Jaden Watkins called the ballot casting process “easy.”
“It’s been very straight forward. It was pretty easy to come in and come out and not as crowded,” Watkins said.
Houston Board of Elections registration assistant Andy Holland says the Houston County Annex Building experienced one issue.
“They were just having difficulty getting their polling pads set up and going where they could program the access cards for the voters,” Holland said. “The equipment itself did not malfunction it was just a matter of getting it set up and ready to use.”
Voters experienced a 40-minute delay, but the line began to move quickly throughout the day. The wait time averaged about 15 minutes.
Faith Richardson — the poll manager for Feagin Middle School — says Warner Robins voters seemed eager.
“We had people starting here as soon as we got here at six, and they’ve been coming in ever since,” Richardson said. “It’s been very steady, very busy, but we enjoy seeing the voters come out and having their voice heard.”
Another second-time voter, Nalatie Ceveno-Diaz, cast a ballot on election day because she feels it’s never too late to make your voice heard.
“Even if it’s like minutes before the election like your vote still counts and your vote will always count, it’s important,” Ceveno-Diaz said.
Houston County poll hours
- Houston County voters can vote until 7 p.m. at most polling locations.
- The Houston County Annex Building will give voters until 7:40 p.m. because of the delays.