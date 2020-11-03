“Zero wait time in lines,’ Macon-Bibb election officials say

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There were lines at Bibb County polling precincts Tuesday morning. However, workers at the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections Office report zero wait times for most of the day.

Mike Kaplan — the chairman of the elections office — says out of nearly 115,000 registered voters, almost 55,000 voted early. That leaves almost 30,000 left to vote.

Kaplan says all 31 Bibb precincts have functioned well.

“Our machines all worked so far,” Kaplan said. “Everything is working as it should.”

Kaplan says if you stand in line by 7 o’clock, poll workers will allow you to vote. If you have an absentee ballot, do not take it to the precinct. Instead, take it to a Bibb County dropbox.

Board of Elections Office

Mulberry Street in front of the Bibb County Courthouse Annex

You can also take the ballot to the post office. Kaplan says as long as it’s marked by 7 p.m. Tuesday, it will be counted.

“Or you can bring your absentee ballot in and cancel it and vote right there, live,” Kaplan said.

So far, Kaplan says the board of elections has scanned about 80 to 90 percent of ballots received.

“And we will have the results for the early voting fairly quickly as well,” Kaplan said.

