MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Health Department will offer flu vaccination clinics for Bibb County students this week.
That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County School District Tuesday, which said the clinics will take place at the Macon-Bibb County Health Department, located at 171 Emery Highway in Macon.
“Students from these schools listed below should visit the Health Department at the times listed,” the release said. “Parents should bring their insurance card with them to the drive-through clinic; however, Bibb students will receive the vaccination with or without proof of insurance.”
Full schedule:
- Wednesday, November 4 from 1-4 p.m.:
-Southwest High School
-Ballard-Hudson Middle School
-Westside High School
-Weaver Middle School
- Thursday, November 5 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.:
-Rutland High School
-Rutland Middle School
-Howard High School
-Howard Middle School
-Northeast High School
-Appling Middle School
- Friday, November 6 from 1-4 p.m.:
-Central High School
-Miller Middle School
