MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Water Authority is working with a packaging manufacturer to fix an ongoing spillage of millions of gallons of wastewater.
MWA Executive Director Tony Rojas says the wastewater is coming from graphic packaging in Macon. He says there’s too much production waste in the water coming from the plant.
Rojas, the spillage does not affect MWA’s drinking water. MWA has not reported the problem to customers because the spill has not been resolved.
Rojas says the wastewater coming from the plant ultimately ends up in the Ocmulgee River.
“It’s not raw sewage, we have not seen anything that leads us to believe there’s a concern for public health or the echo system, but there’s going to be a report out one day and we’re going to have millions of gallons reported.”
According to Rojas no utilities below Macon use the river as its drinking source. He also says once MWA and Graphic Packaging find a fix, MWA will let customers know.