Perfect Election Day forecast

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- No rain is expected as you head to the poll for Election Day.
TODAY.
High pressure will continue to build in from the west today as a sunny sky is in store. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60’s to near 70° across the area. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 30’s.
TOMORROW.
Not much will change in the forecast for Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s and overnight lows will be slightly warmer in the middle 40’s as cloud cover moves in.
REST OF WEEK.
Temperatures will continue to gradually warm through the rest of the week and into the weekend. We stay dry for the rest of the work week until a few isolated showers move in just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70’s beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend.
