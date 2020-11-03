Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 26-30

Restaurant Report Card: October 26-30

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 26 and Friday, October 30, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

 

Baldwin County:

Ruby Tuesday
2440 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (Food Service)
119 OLD MONTICELLO RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

China Wing
1071 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Zaxby’s
1692 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Huddle House
300 E HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie
2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin Robbins
1966 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Jersey Mike’s Subs
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

 

Bibb County:

Sonny Carter Elementary School (Food Service)
5910 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Alexander II School Nutrition
1156 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Howard Middle/High School (Food Service)
6600 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Elam Alexander @ Burke (Food Service)
2051 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

High Noon Brewing Company
567 PLUM ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Heritage Elementary School (Food Service)
6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

H G Weaver Middle School (Food Service)
2570 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Westside High School (Food Service)
2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Union Elementary School (Food Service)
4831 MAMIE CARTER DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Mi Margarita’s Bar & Grill
4328 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Waffle House
4285 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Florence Bernd Elementary School (Food Service)
4160 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Central High School (Food Service)
2155 NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Miller Middle School (Food Service)
751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

John Lewis Elementary School (Food Service)
3522 GREENBRIAR RD MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Ricky’s Taco Shop
518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

Granny Wash Country Kitchen
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

 

Dodge County:

Swine & Dine
6922 MCRAE HWY HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

 

Hancock County:

CJE Foundation (Food Service)
2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Houston County:

Russell Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PATRIOT WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Northside Elementary School (Food Service)
305 SULLIVAN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Langston Road Elementary School (Food Service)
315 LANGSTON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Perry Head Start (Food Service)
905 EVERGREEN ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Sharks Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
912 RUSSELL PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Zaxby’s
861 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)
503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Perry Middle School (Food Service)
495 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Little Caesar’s
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

My Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Captain D’s
1414 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Domino’s
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Levi’s Grill
198 OLD PERRY RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

El Jalisciense Mexican Restaurant
1224 RUSSELL PARKWAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Waffle House
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Westside Elementary School (Food Service)
205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Houston County Win Academy (Food Service)
215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

96 Vietnamese Cuisine
810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Warner Robins Nutrition
2507 C MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)
985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Lake Joy Primary School (Food Service)
995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Kings Chapel Elementary School (Food Service)
460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

Centerville Head Start (Food Service)
1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

Cuban Island Cafe
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

Tucker Head Start (Food Service)
313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

Elberta Head Start (Food Service)
708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

BurgerIM
510 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

Papa John’s Pizza
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

 

Jasper County:

Jasper County High School (Food Service)
14477 HWY 11 N MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Jasper County Middle School (Food Service)
1289 COLLEGE ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

 

Jones County:

Shark’s Fish and Chicken
300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

 

Laurens County:

McDonald’s
2193 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

 

Monroe County:

Comfort Inn (Food Service)
333 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Huddle House
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Hampton Inn (Food Service)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
343 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Papa John’s Pizza
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Moe’s
325 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Shoney’s
323 HAROLD G. CLARK PKWY. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

 

Peach County:

Dairy Queen
224 HWY 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Miss Jackee’s Hotwing Shoppe
803 ORANGE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Tony’s BBQ & More
302 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2020

Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Fort Valley Health and Rehab (Food Service)
604 BLUEBIRD BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Hardee’s
242 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

Kings Deli at Fort Valley
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

 

Putnam County:

Burger King
100 SARA LEE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Kinorhook Bar-B-Que
103 MOCKINGBIRD LN SW EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

Copperwood Pizza
105 CLACK CIR STE 400 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

 

Upson County:

Pizza Hut
301 NORTH CENTER ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-26-2020

 

Washington County:

Waffle House
104 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2020

Coleman’s Corner
340 SMITH ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Great Wall Restaurant
1238 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2020

Pepe’s Restaurant Bar & Grill
107 N MAIN ST TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-27-2020

 

