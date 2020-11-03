UPDATE (Tuesday, November 3 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
14506
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 11/3/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 364,589 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths
Appling 1179 6352.03 38
Atkinson 489 5870.35 7
Bacon 637 5585.76 16
Baker 93 2984.6 6
Baldwin 2343 5273.7 65
Banks 583 2917.63 8
Barrow 2702 3127.93 52
Bartow 3741 3377.24 96
Ben Hill 888 5334.94 34
Berrien 505 2619.84 14
Bibb 6736 4427.21 200
Bleckley 515 4011.53 27
Brantley 476 2478.91 13
Brooks 553 3516.25 26
Bryan 1311 3349.77 16
Bulloch 3130 3938.74 33
Burke 904 4046.19 12
Butts 758 3011.04 44
Calhoun 277 4384.99 10
Camden 1465 2716.79 18
Candler 553 5102.89 25
Carroll 3458 2878.81 78
Catoosa 1523 2214.6 23
Charlton 651 4912.84 10
Chatham 9569 3275.08 192
Chattahoochee 1813 16866.69 1
Chattooga 989 3993.38 29
Cherokee 7441 2790.89 102
Clarke 5901 4546.96 50
Clay 124 4343.26 3
Clayton 8532 2798.86 179
Clinch 461 6926.08 13
Cobb 22587 2856.99 465
Coffee 2316 5380.79 64
Colquitt 2146 4727.6 40
Columbia 4524 2851.9 66
Cook 623 3572.86 16
Coweta 3038 1998.67 63
Crawford 197 1611.06 6
Crisp 670 3005.97 24
Dade 382 2363.57 6
Dawson 931 3445.47 11
Decatur 1315 4995.82 35
DeKalb 21882 2758.86 404
Dodge 648 3178.81 21
Dooly 380 2835.82 19
Dougherty 3321 3693.9 191
Douglas 4237 2789.22 73
Early 560 5519.42 35
Echols 246 6198.03 2
Effingham 1867 2916 29
Elbert 778 4106.62 11
Emanuel 1223 5396.22 39
Evans 491 4594.37 7
Fannin 840 3191.49 27
Fayette 2217 1886.1 57
Floyd 4174 4177.51 61
Forsyth 4938 1955.59 54
Franklin 974 4175.06 18
Fulton 31971 2908.62 629
Gilmer 1074 3418.53 24
Glascock 53 1752.07 2
Glynn 3817 4435.95 104
Gordon 2499 4304.98 47
Grady 875 3565.61 25
Greene 590 3152.21 25
Gwinnett 31473 3240.81 452
Habersham 1917 4185.59 78
Hall 10929 5296.37 182
Hancock 419 5114.12 45
Haralson 676 2200.38 11
Harris 859 2474.65 25
Hart 605 2317.39 17
Heard 244 1972.51 6
Henry 6447 2687.75 115
Houston 3765 2397.49 96
Irwin 362 3837.59 8
Jackson 2514 3365.46 42
Jasper 251 1767.73 4
Jeff Davis 813 5367.05 25
Jefferson 857 5596.55 33
Jenkins 474 5527.05 32
Johnson 439 4544.04 23
Jones 660 2308.42 17
Lamar 441 2279.42 20
Lanier 320 3091.49 7
Laurens 2052 4338.63 91
Lee 759 2532.45 30
Liberty 1293 2088.72 25
Lincoln 242 2978.46 7
Long 281 1411 4
Lowndes 4545 3855.68 89
Lumpkin 1073 3174.37 17
Macon 257 1978.75 10
Madison 826 2737.18 11
Marion 205 2471.96 9
McDuffie 712 3296.75 16
McIntosh 318 2183.02 8
Meriwether 602 2863.94 16
Miller 323 5603.75 2
Mitchell 849 3849.29 46
Monroe 781 2816.75 55
Montgomery 374 4054.64 9
Morgan 545 2847.74 6
Murray 1126 2796.75 10
Muscogee 6440 3360.71 176
Newton 2945 2621.18 96
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15163 0 192
Oconee 886 2122.82 31
Oglethorpe 437 2867.45 13
Paulding 3291 1907.36 62
Peach 816 2980.82 26
Pickens 829 2472.41 10
Pierce 692 3540.55 24
Pike 397 2104.98 11
Polk 1758 4043.05 29
Pulaski 340 3121.27 23
Putnam 830 3792.55 27
Quitman 41 1787.27 1
Rabun 439 2584.48 11
Randolph 342 5063.67 30
Richmond 8205 4057.06 185
Rockdale 2207 2324.14 42
Schley 109 2066.35 2
Screven 456 3280.58 11
Seminole 400 4914 11
Spalding 1652 2390.39 64
Stephens 1305 4956.7 42
Stewart 571 9316.36 17
Sumter 970 3299.43 68
Talbot 180 2923.03 8
Taliaferro 31 1899.51 0
Tattnall 957 3766.09 16
Taylor 240 3015.83 12
Telfair 496 3170.54 24
Terrell 342 4039.21 32
Thomas 1631 3670.86 71
Tift 1990 4873.87 65
Toombs 1532 5677.65 58
Towns 464 3855.74 13
Treutlen 310 4539.46 12
Troup 3082 4376.97 110
Turner 339 4197.62 24
Twiggs 227 2807.32 10
Union 926 3655.02 28
Unknown 1953 0 6
Upson 846 3219.55 70
Walker 1978 2841.55 46
Walton 2407 2512.16 70
Ware 1775 4950.77 66
Warren 172 3301.34 6
Washington 809 3984.83 13
Wayne 1269 4233.67 33
Webster 44 1725.49 2
Wheeler 369 4665.57 18
White 1031 3246.43 25
Whitfield 5788 5529.65 64
Wilcox 261 2969.28 25
Wilkes 319 3185.54 7
Wilkinson 376 4215.72 17
Worth 612 3038.43 35
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 3,952,269 (3,618,830 reported molecular tests; 333,439 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 364,589* (10.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 31,893 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 8,029 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleRestaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 26-30
Next articleHooked On Science: Turkey in a cup
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!