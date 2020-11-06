The End Zone: Week 10 scores and highlights

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Friday, November 6:
Washington County 42, Bleckley County 20
Lee County 20, Northside 14
Valdosta 31, Houston County 14
Northeast 21, Dodge County 35
Eagle’s Landing 20, Jones County 70
Stratford 36, Tattnall 28
Veterans 38, Coffee 45
Warner Robins 40, Wayne County 6
Spalding 0, Baldwin 35
Tattnall County 26, Brantley County 21
Central 39, Pike County 0
Crisp County 41, Americus-Sumter 14
Mary Persons 22, Upson-Lee 17
Peach County 44, Jackson 10
Bacon County 35, East Laurens 14
Charlton County 16, Irwin County 58
Dublin 49, Johnson County 6
Hawkinsville 6, Wilcox County 55
Macon County 42, Manchester 21
Schley County 7, Chattahoochee County 47
Hancock Central 58, ACE Charter 14
Wilkinson County 35, Crawford County 14
GMC 0, Warren County 44
FPD 48, Deerfield-Windsor 10
Strong Rock Christian 41, Mount de Sales 44
John Milledge 43, Bethlehem 0