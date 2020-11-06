The End Zone: Week 10 scores and highlights

Friday, November 6:

Washington County 42, Bleckley County 20

Lee County 20, Northside 14

Valdosta 31, Houston County 14

Northeast 21, Dodge County 35

Eagle’s Landing 20, Jones County 70

Stratford 36, Tattnall 28

Veterans 38, Coffee 45

Warner Robins 40, Wayne County 6

Spalding 0, Baldwin 35

Tattnall County 26, Brantley County 21

Central 39, Pike County 0

Crisp County 41, Americus-Sumter 14

Mary Persons 22, Upson-Lee 17

Peach County 44, Jackson 10

Bacon County 35, East Laurens 14

Charlton County 16, Irwin County 58

Dublin 49, Johnson County 6

Hawkinsville 6, Wilcox County 55

Macon County 42, Manchester 21

Schley County 7, Chattahoochee County 47

Hancock Central 58, ACE Charter 14

Wilkinson County 35, Crawford County 14

GMC 0, Warren County 44

FPD 48, Deerfield-Windsor 10

Strong Rock Christian 41, Mount de Sales 44

John Milledge 43, Bethlehem 0