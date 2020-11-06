Kroger looking to fill 863 positions

The Kroger job fair is on Saturday, Nov. 7, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kroger is looking to fill more than 800 positions with a one-day job fair at stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

This Saturday, Kroger wants to fill more than 863 positions for the holiday season.

If you are interested in working at Kroger, apply at jobs.kroger.com prior to the job fair. Then you can show up at your preferred store on Saturday, Nov. 7, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division employs more than 30,000 associates. In addition to tuition assistance, other Kroger benefits for associates include competitive pay, insurance, flexible scheduling and long-term career growth.

Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.