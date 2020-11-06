Kroger looking to fill 863 positions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kroger is looking to fill more than 800 positions with a one-day job fair at stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.
This Saturday, Kroger wants to fill more than 863 positions for the holiday season.
If you are interested in working at Kroger, apply at jobs.kroger.com prior to the job fair. Then you can show up at your preferred store on Saturday, Nov. 7, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
Kroger’s Atlanta Division employs more than 30,000 associates. In addition to tuition assistance, other Kroger benefits for associates include competitive pay, insurance, flexible scheduling and long-term career growth.
