Election officials count thousands outstanding ballots in Laurens County

Listen to the content of this post:
Laurens County election officials are counting over 1,700 ballots.
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — At 8 a.m. Friday, there were over 8,000 outstanding ballots in Georgia, with over 1,700 of those coming from Laurens County.
“The focus for our office and for the county election officials, for now, remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately,” Brad Raffensperger said.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, Laurens County had nearly 1,800 outstanding ballots Friday morning.
Gabriel Sterling, the voting system implementation manager for Georgia, says Laurens County did experience a few issues with their ballot-counting process.
“Laurens County had 1,769 votes yesterday,” Sterling said. “We’re basing those on the absentee ballot differences and when they looked and did their reconciliation process on it. They discovered that they had accidentally uploaded those into their election day totals. their totals will not change but the vote types will change when they make that change today.”
The board of registrars and the probate court of Laurens County are in charge of counting ballots. Judge Helen Harper prohibited cameras or recording devices from entering the board of registrar’s office. However, people could go inside and observe the ballot counting.
GOP voter review panel
State Senator Blake Tillery went to the board of registrars to watch the ballot counting. He served as a part of the voter review panel for the GOP. He wanted to watch the ballot-counting process to make sure no other issues occurred.
“I hopped in my car after doing a little bit of work this morning to come down here and make sure that our democracy works and that all votes are counted,” Tillery said.
Inside the facility, four workers scanned hundreds of ballots on one machine.
Probate Judge-elect Genola Jackson was there helping to process ballots. She also assures there were no ballots missing, and they are working hard to ensure every vote is counted.