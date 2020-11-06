Laurens County jail employee fired for ‘use of force’

|
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An employee at The Laurens County jail is fired after a ‘use of force incident’.
According to a Facebook post Friday night by Laurens County Sheriff, Larry Dean, the Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation of the incident.
Sheriff Dean says the ‘use of force’ happened at the Laurens County Jail on November 5. He says as a result of the investigation, Dylan Forbes, the jail staff member involved in the incident has been terminated and charged.