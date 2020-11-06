Local veteran, tailor gets surprise for 90th birthday

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One Macon man got a surprise he never saw coming.
Friends and family celebrated the army veteran James Johnson with a 90th surprise birthday party.
Friends of Johnson highlight his phenomenal work ethic and kind heart. Johnson says he has seen it all at his age, living through segregation and seeing the first black president take office.
“I’m happy about it because I could see it coming before it got here,” Johnson said. “And that was the best part of my life. That we all could get together because color is just outside. Everybody is the same.”
Johnson says there is no secret to his longevity but he tries to keep busy as much as possible. Currently, Johnson works as a tailor.