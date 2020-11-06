Salvation Army Angel Tree adapts to pandemic

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Salvation Army is adapting their Angel Tree program due to the pandemic. From applications to distribution, they found ways to make every part of the process safer.

“We were looking for ways to do the same type of ministry and service that we provide but with less contact of course,” said Major Rebecca Poole.

They’ve already seen an increase in families needing assistance this year, with more than 1,000 Angels needing sponsors.

Several local companies have adopted groups of Angels, with each getting their own specific Angel Tree registry for employees.

“It is heartwarming to see that the community wants to help as much as they can,” according to Major Poole.

Even with local companies sponsoring Angels, there are many Angles still unsponsored. The Salvation Army says it still needs a huge effort from the community to help all Angels get adopted.

That’s why they’ve also teamed up with three local Walmart’s. Each Walmart will be equipped with an Angel tree and a toy donation box. If you can’t make it to the store, but want to help out, click on the Registry for Good.

“When we are able to bring those items out and give them to the parents they truly appreciate all the help that they get,” said Major Poole.